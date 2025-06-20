Defending champion Jannik Sinner lost his second-round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on grass in Halle on Thursday in the Italian's first tournament since his loss in the French Open final.

The world No. 1 fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against the 45th-ranked Bublik and suffered his first defeat to a player ranked outside the top 20 since the summer of 2023.

A few days before losing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the title match at the French Open, Sinner had easily dispatched Bublik in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, dropping only six games.