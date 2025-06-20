A trademark Lionel Messi free kick helped give Inter Miami a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Porto in the Club World Cup on Thursday.

The Argentine superstar found the top corner of the goal with a second-half strike to clinch a surprise victory for the MLS side that gives it a strong chance of progressing from Group A.

Inter Miami and Palmeiras have four points each, after the Brazilian side beat Al Ahly 2-0 earlier in the day — the Egyptians, like Porto, have one point.