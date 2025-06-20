Adam Mitchell knows he is going to lose money this month.

The Auckland City defender left his job selling houses in New Zealand to take part in the Club World Cup, where the eventual champion will pocket a staggering $125 million — while his amateur team plays for pride and an appearance fee still under negotiation.

"My business runs on a commission basis only," Mitchell said Thursday after his side’s humbling 10-0 defeat against European giant Bayern Munich at the expanded Club World Cup.