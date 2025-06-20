Wyndham Clark delivered an apology Thursday for damaging Oakmont Country Club lockers in anger last week at the U.S. Open.

Clark missed the cut at the third major championship of the season, going 74-74 (8-over par) through two rounds. On Saturday, social media posts from golf podcaster Todd "Tron Carter" Schuster of "No Laying Up" showed photos he obtained from the Oakmont locker room.

Two of the lockers' doors were seriously damaged, with Schuster connecting it to Clark. Oakmont officials later confirmed Clark's locker had received damage.

Clark was asked about the incident at the Travelers Championship after he opened with a 6-under 64 on Thursday.

"Yeah, I mean, I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows," Clark said. "I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened."

"But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things."

Clark did not comment further on the matter. It was not known whether he had apologized directly to Oakmont.

It was the second straight major where Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, had to apologize for aggressive behavior. At the PGA Championship in May, following a poor drive, Clark threw his driver toward the back of the tee box. It crashed into signage with a volunteer standing nearby, and the head of the club snapped off.