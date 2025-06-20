The Oklahoma City Thunder "sucked" in a sloppy, lopsided Game 6 loss against the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, but he's confident they have what it takes to claim the title in Game 7

"The way I see it, we sucked tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, said after the Thunder's bid to close out the Pacers ended in a 108-91 defeat in Indianapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging over 30 points per game in the series, scored just 21 to go along with four rebounds, two assists and eight of the Thunder's 21 turnovers in Game 6.