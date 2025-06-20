The Indiana Pacers, rallying around injured star Tyrese Haliburton, crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday to force a decisive Game 7.

Haliburton, cleared to play with a right calf injury only a couple of hours before tipoff, scored 14 points with five assists and two steals in a solid contribution to a comprehensive team effort.

"We just wanted to protect home court," Haliburton said. "We didn't want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home floor.