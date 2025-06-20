China looks set to unleash its 226-cm "moving Great Wall" at the Women's Asia Cup after teenager Zhang Ziyu put in another towering display days after her debut.

The 18-year-old center scored 18 points as China beat rival Japan 101-92 on Wednesday in Xi'an in a warm up for the regional tournament next month on home soil.

It was her third appearance for the senior Chinese squad, having helped China to blowout victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina over the weekend.