The Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday that the club barred federal immigration agents from the Dodger Stadium parking lot as a fresh wave of raids continued across the United States' second-biggest city.

The Dodgers, who have been criticized for their failure to publicly comment on the U.S. government's immigration crackdown in Los Angeles, said in a statement that the team denied access to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who "requested permission to access the parking lots."

"They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization," the statement said, adding that the team's game later Thursday would go ahead as scheduled.