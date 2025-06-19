Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in new coach Xabi Alonso's debut at the Club World Cup on Wednesday, while Manchester City got off to a winning start earlier in the day.

Federico Valverde had a stoppage-time penalty saved as Real was forced to settle for a point in the Group H match in Miami.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Spanish side's large contingent of fans in the impressive crowd of 62,415 at Hard Rock Stadium.