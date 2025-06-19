Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in new coach Xabi Alonso's debut at the Club World Cup on Wednesday, while Manchester City got off to a winning start earlier in the day.
Federico Valverde had a stoppage-time penalty saved as Real was forced to settle for a point in the Group H match in Miami.
It was a disappointing outcome for the Spanish side's large contingent of fans in the impressive crowd of 62,415 at Hard Rock Stadium.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.