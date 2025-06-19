Alessia Russo, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze are among members of the England women's soccer team who plan to avoid social media at next month's European Championship in Switzerland because of its toxic environment.

Russo said she prefers to stay off it during major tournaments, including the 2023 Women's World Cup during which she had someone else run her Instagram account.

"I think every player might have a different story about that side of the game, but it's definitely one that can be really damaging," the Arsenal forward told BBC Radio at St. George's Park.