Back row forward Josh Macleod expects a Japan side coached by veteran boss Eddie Jones to pose plenty of problems when Wales bids to end its lengthy winless run next month.

Wales travels to Japan having lost 17 straight tests — a record for a major nation — since it last enjoyed a victory, over Georgia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones, a former Australia and England coach now in charge of Japan for the second time, hopes to extend that woeful run during a two-test series in Kitakyushu and Kobe on July 5 and 12 respectively.