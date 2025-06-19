World No. 1 Nelly Korda says her agonizing near-miss at the U.S. Women's Open earlier this month has left her hungrier for success as the Women's PGA Championship tees off on Thursday.

The 26-year-old American had to settle for second place behind Maja Stark at Erin Hills three weeks ago after dropped shots in the final round ultimately torpedoed her chances of bagging a third major crown.

"Just an absolute heartbreaker," Korda said immediately after her runner-up finish. "But that's golf."