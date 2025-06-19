Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will make a last-minute decision on Tyrese Haliburton's status as the team prepares for a must-win clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton's status for Thursday's game in Indianapolis is in doubt after he suffered a calf strain during the Pacers' Game 5 loss on Monday in Oklahoma City. The result pushed the Pacers to the brink of elimination and left the Thunder one win away from the NBA title.

Carlisle said the point guard would undergo a late fitness test on Thursday to determine whether he will be in the starting lineup.