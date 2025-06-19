The Los Angeles Lakers are being sold in a record-breaking $10 billion deal that makes the iconic franchise the most valuable sports team in U.S. history, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The report said the Buss family would sell its controlling interest in the team to billionaire Mark Walter, who already owns a minority stake in the franchise.

While Jeanie Buss would continue as Lakers governor, the deal ends the Buss family's 46-year reign over the NBA franchise.