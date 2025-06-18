NFL legend Tom Brady was back in Japan this week and made a timely visit to a sumo stable with rich origins.
In a Tuesday Instagram post, the seven-time Super Bowl winner shared photos of himself enjoying various attractions and activities in Tokyo and Kyoto with his children.
Included in the series of snaps was a shot of Brady watching morning practice at Onoe sumo stable in Tokyo’s Ota Ward.
