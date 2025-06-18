River Plate overcame a spirited Urawa Red Diamonds side 3-1 on Tuesday to make a strong start in Group E of the Club World Cup.

The Argentine side overpowered its Japanese opponents at Lumen Field in an entertaining battle under the Seattle sun.

Under 12,000 fans attended the clash at the 69,000-capacity stadium, but those who were there, many traveling from Japan and Argentina, created a vibrant atmosphere at both ends of the stadium.