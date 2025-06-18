Sam Reinhart made sure the Florida Panthers didn't leave the door cracked this time around.

Reinhart scored four goals on Tuesday, leading the Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup title with a 5-1 victory against the visiting Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 at Sunrise, Florida.

"It's not easy coming back, and you know how hard it is to do," Reinhart said of repeating. "Sometimes that benefits you, and sometimes it doesn't. We just stuck with it. A lot has to go your way to be standing here at the end, and we were up for the task again."