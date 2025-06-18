Shiho Tanaka won the women's under-70 kilogram title and Sanshiro Murao the men's under-90 kg to bring Japan's tally to six golds at the world judo championships on Tuesday.

Japan has won six of the 10 titles already attributed after five days of competition in Budapest.

Tanaka won the first individual world title of her career after settling for bronze last year in Abu Dhabi.

She beat world No. 1 Lara Cvjetko in the final, with the Croatian judoka settling for silver, as was the case in 2022.

Olympic silver medalist Murao, 24, won an all-Japanese final, defeating defending world champion Goki Tajima on penalties after a duel of 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

Georgia's Lasha Bekauri was eliminated in the round of 16. At 24, he still has no world gold medals, despite his two Olympic titles.