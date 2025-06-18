Seiya Suzuki launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning on Tuesday night to propel the Chicago Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Ben Brown (4-5) went five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking two to earn his first win since May 2 — also against the Brewers.

Closer Daniel Palencia allowed Jackson Chourio's two-out double in the ninth but got William Contreras to fly out to secure his seventh save of the year and the Cubs' third straight win.