Seiya Suzuki launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning on Tuesday night to propel the Chicago Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.
Ben Brown (4-5) went five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking two to earn his first win since May 2 — also against the Brewers.
Closer Daniel Palencia allowed Jackson Chourio's two-out double in the ninth but got William Contreras to fly out to secure his seventh save of the year and the Cubs' third straight win.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.