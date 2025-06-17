Women's soccer is set to become one of the world's top five sports by 2030, according to a report by Nielsen Sports in collaboration with PepsiCo, with a global fan base projected to grow by 38% to reach more than 800 million people.

Some 60% of those fans are projected to be women, according to the report "Undervalued to Unstoppable" released on Tuesday, creating one of the few sports which is followed by more females than males.

The global broadcast audience is also expected to rise by 30% across major tournaments by 2030.