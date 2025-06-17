Red Bull spoke to Formula One's governing body before the Canadian Grand Prix to warn that Max Verstappen's rivals might try and lure the Dutch driver into a one-race ban, according to team boss Christian Horner.

Four-times world champion Verstappen arrived in Montreal with 11 penalty points on his super license, following a collision with Mercedes' George Russell in Spain, and 12 triggering an automatic suspension.

He will not shed any points until after Austria, Red Bull's home race, on June 29.