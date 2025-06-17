Shohei Ohtani was a force of nature in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit lots of home runs and he stole lots of bases. He won an MVP award and a World Series title. He nearly won a Triple Crown.

The Japanese superstar shone so brightly it was almost enough to make you forget one very important part of the Ohtani experience — the part where he can also be an elite pitcher on top of everything else.

Ohtani, who is coming back from right elbow surgery he underwent in September 2023, made his long-awaited return to the mound — and his first pitching outing in Dodger Blue — as an opener against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Monday.