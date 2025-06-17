Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, who have combined to win five of the last eight Most Valuable Player awards, are lapping the rest of Major League Baseball in the first batch of All-Star Game balloting.

Judge, the New York Yankees slugger who paces the majors in batting average (.378), on-base percentage (.473) and slugging percentage (.756) and shares the lead in homers (26), leads all players with 1,568,527 votes from fans.

Ohtani, who has amassed an MLB-best 73 runs to go with a .297 batting average, 25 homers and 11 steals, paces all National League players with 1,398,771 votes. The Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter pitched on Monday against the San Diego Padres — his first mound appearance since Aug. 23, 2023, when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels.