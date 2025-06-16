German qualifier Tatjana Maria capped an incredible week in London as she defeated American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to become the first woman to win a title at Queen's Club in over half a century.

The victory marked the end of an extraordinary nine-day stretch for the mother-of-two, ranked 86 in the world, having stunned second seed and Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the previous round.

The 37-year-old becomes the oldest player to claim a WTA title since Serena Williams won in Auckland in 2020. She dropped only one set en route to the title and her dream run also included victories over Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina and Czech sixth seed Karolina Muchova.