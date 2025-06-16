J.J. Spaun emerged from a packed leaderboard to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship with a two-shot victory over Robert MacIntyre on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club after heavy rains had forced a suspension in play.

Needing a par at the closing hole to avoid falling into a two-hole aggregate score playoff that would have been held on Monday, Spaun went one better and drained a massive 64-foot birdie putt in the rain to win by two shots.

When the clinching putt dropped, Spaun tossed his putter, delivered a fist pump, hugged his caddie and then walked off the green with his two young daughters in tow on Father's Day to celebrate a career-defining win.