George Russell secured Mercedes' first win of the season in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday as McLaren's championship-chasing drivers crashed in the final laps of an intriguing and hectic race.

The 27-year-old Briton beat close rival and four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.228 seconds under the safety car to claim his fourth career victory with his teenage Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli finishing third.

The 18-year-old Italian rookie became the third-youngest podium finisher in Formula One history, showing composure in resisting late intense late pressure from championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who survived a collision with team-mate Lando Norris on his way to fourth.