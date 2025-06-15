Paris Saint-Germain is drawing inspiration from the success of new state-of-the-art venues in Los Angeles as the Champions League title winner begins the process of building a new stadium for the team, CEO Victoriano Melero said.
PSG has outgrown the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes, and team officials will spend a year studying potential sites in Massy and Poissy with an eye toward offering a variety of entertainment options, Melero said.
"The next challenge is a new stadium," Melero said in Los Angeles ahead of PSG's Club World Cup match on Sunday in Pasadena.
