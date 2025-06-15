Mercedes' George Russell grabbed a dazzling pole position and then enjoyed cracking a joke at rival Max Verstappen's expense on Saturday after clocking a sensational lap in qualifying for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old British driver was delighted with what he described as "one of the most exhilarating laps of my life" and said, when asked about the prospect of starting alongside Red Bull's four-time champion, that he had "a few more penalty points to play with."

His light-hearted jab referred to his verbal rivalry with Verstappen since last season and their recent clash at the Spanish Grand Prix — where the Dutchman rammed into Russell's car in the closing stages.