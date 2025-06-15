Brad Marchand scored two goals to lead Florida to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers that put the Panthers one win away from their second straight NHL Stanley cup title on Saturday.

The victory in Edmonton gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.

They can secure the trophy for a second straight year when they host Game 6 on Tuesday. Game 7, if needed, will be in Edmonton.