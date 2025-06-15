Legend has it that death threats from disgruntled samurai warriors were behind Japan's first cricket match in 1863 and the sport has battled for recognition in the baseball-mad country ever since.

But Japan's cricket association, which operates out of a disused school near a wooded mountain, says the sport is slowly gaining popularity and hopes next year's home Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics can take it to a new level.

"My whole 11 years here have been about trying to provide people with opportunities to play," said Englishman Alan Curr, the Japan Cricket Association's chief operations officer.