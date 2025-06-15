On a punishing Oakmont course famed for crowning first-time major winners, Sam Burns finds himself on the brink of joining a historic list.

The 28-year-old American will carry a one-stroke lead into Sunday's final round of the 125th U.S. Open after firing a 1-under-par 69 in Saturday's third round to stand on 4-under 206.

Burns, who leads compatriot J.J. Spaun and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott of Australia by one stroke, is among nine first-major hopefuls in the top 10.