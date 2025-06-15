Clayton Kershaw went seven scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-5 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Teoscar Hernandez added a homer and Mookie Betts had a two-run double as the Dodgers evened their first series of the season against their longtime rival at a game each.

In his 61st career appearance against the Giants and 59th start, Kershaw (2-0) allowed three hits and one walk. His five strikeouts put him 12 away from becoming the 20th pitcher and fourth left-hander with 3,000.