Sam Burns fired a 5-under-par 65, the lowest round of the week thus far, and took over the second-round lead at the U.S. Open on Friday at Oakmont Country Club.

Burns had six birdies, one bogey and a key par save on his final hole to wrap up the low round. He was one off the lead when he headed to the clubhouse at 3-under 137.

First-round leader J.J. Spaun teed off in the afternoon and followed the eighth bogey-free round at Oakmont in U.S. Open history with six bogeys on Friday. But Spaun managed a 2-over 72 and settled into second place at 2 under for the championship.