Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud says the FIFA Club World Cup is a chance to showcase Major League Soccer as the tournament kicks off this weekend.

LAFC is one of three MLS sides entered in the 32-team tournament which begins in Florida on Saturday when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face off against Egyptian club Al-Ahly.

The Seattle Sounders are the other MLS team in the tournament.

Former France international Giroud, who joined LAFC last year after three seasons with AC Milan, told reporters on Thursday he believed MLS was underrated by the rest of the world.

"It's a great opportunity for Seattle and Miami and Los Angeles Football Club to show the quality of the league," Giroud said.

LAFC only forced its way into the Club World Cup via a hastily arranged playoff last month following the 11th hour expulsion of Mexican side Leon.

The MLS team is grouped with Premier League giant Chelsea, Brazil's Flamengo and Tunisian side ES Tunis.

LAFC will kick off the tournament against Giroud's former club Chelsea on Monday in a game it will start as the clear underdog.

Giroud, though, believes LAFC and other MLS teams may be able to spring a surprise against European clubs still feeling the aftereffects of a grueling season.

"These European, top European teams, they will maybe feel a bit tired after a long season so it may be an advantage," Giroud said.

"It's always nice to stay positive. Some of them have played 60, 70, 75 games already so I think that's a good test for the MLS teams. We need to grab that chance to show Europe what we're made of."