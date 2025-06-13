FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the Club World Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, marks a historic "new era" for the game, comparing it to the first World Cup held in 1930.

Infantino, who sat down for an interview, also took aim at critics of FIFA's ticketing policy and said that skeptics who questioned the need for the tournament would quickly change their minds.

The 32-team competition, featuring clubs from around the globe, gets underway with Inter Miami facing Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium.