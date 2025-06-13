Leon Draisaitl scored another overtime goal. The Edmonton Oilers completed another comeback.
The end result is an even Stanley Cup Final thanks to the Oilers' 5-4 overtime victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.
Draisaitl capped a three-point outing with his NHL-record fourth overtime winner of the playoffs — and his second of the finals — thanks to a one-handed pass attempt that banked in off a defender.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.