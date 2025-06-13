Lewis Hamilton launched a passionate defense of Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday and said that the Frenchman was key to his move to Maranello and his hopes for future Formula One success.

Ferrari is second overall but has yet to win in nine races so far this season and there has been media speculation in Italy that Vasseur could be replaced, a suggestion the team has dismissed.

"It's definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that out there," seven-time world champion Hamilton said ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.