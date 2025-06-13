Eddie Jones said Thursday he wants Japan to "run Wales off their feet" in two tests next month while conceding he had made mistakes in an underwhelming return to coaching the Brave Blossoms.

A wounded Wales heads to Japan having lost its last 17 tests — a record for a Tier One country in the professional era — including a humiliating 68-14 thrashing by England in Cardiff.

The pugnacious Australian Jones is also looking for a morale-boosting win after mixed results since returning to lead Japan at the start of last year.