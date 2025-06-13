Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said there's no room for fatigue with his team down 2-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

"You got to suck it up," the NBA MVP said Thursday, a day after the Pacers rallied in the fourth quarter to seize the lead in the best-of-seven series with a Game 3 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"There's a maximum four games left in the season. It's what you worked the whole season for. It's what you worked all summer for.