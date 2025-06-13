Kodai Senga allowed one hit in 5⅔ scoreless innings before exiting with a strained hamstring as the New York Mets extended their home-winning streak over the Washington Nationals to 10 games by holding on for a 4-3 victory on Thursday afternoon.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed after the game that MLB's ERA leader is headed to the 15-day injured list. Senga will have an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.

"We've just got to wait and see what we're dealing with," Mendoza said.