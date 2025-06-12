Female tennis players who take time off to freeze eggs or embryos will have their ranking protected, the WTA Tour announced on Wednesday.
Players ranked from No. 1 to 750 in singles or doubles who spend at least 10 consecutive weeks out of competition for a "fertility protection procedure" are eligible.
The ranking can be used to enter up to three tournaments, but the policy does not apply to the premier 1000 events.
