U.S. cities hosting next year's FIFA World Cup faced questions on Wednesday about how to reassure international fans concerned by U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and travel ban as the year-to-go countdown began.

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, is set to cohost the tournament, which will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches in a tournament that FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said would usher in a new generation of soccer fans.

Celebrities and soccer stars were due to walk the red carpet at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles — one of the host cities — for the year-to-go event there, a day after Trump deployed marines and the National Guard to quell protests.