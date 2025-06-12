FIFA's expanded Club World Cup, which gets underway in the United States this weekend, is a controversial addition to the global soccer calendar, and one that could have a far-reaching impact on the sport in the years to come.

The 32-team tournament, with $1 billion dollars in prize money on offer, has been crammed into an already overloaded schedule leading to concerns it will push elite players to breaking point.

It also threatens to upset the balance of domestic and continental club competitions, giving competing teams huge financial advantages over rivals.