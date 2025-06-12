World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka has called on U.S. authorities to prevent the drug-fueled Enhanced Games from taking place next year.

Speaking in Lausanne in an address to a meeting of Summer Olympic officials, Banka said the inaugural edition of the Enhanced Games — where athletes will be free to use performance-enhancing drugs — in Las Vegas "must be stopped."

"We all must stand up and condemn those who put greed and ego before the well-being of athletes and the values of fair competition," Banka said.