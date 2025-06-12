Max Verstappen will be seeking a record fourth consecutive Canadian Grand Prix triumph this weekend and a trouble-free race that helps him banish the threat of a suspension following his "rash" moment in Spain.

The four-time world champion goes into Sunday's race knowing that if he collects one more penalty point on his racing license that he will automatically miss the Austrian Grand Prix later this month.

That, according to his great mentor, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko, "would be a catastrophe."