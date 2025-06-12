Scottie Scheffler will be the clear favorite when the U.S. Open begins on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, where the devilish course is sure to torment many of the world's best players vying for the year's third major title.

There are 156 players in the field this week, but it is the familiar trio of world No. 1 Scheffler, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Masters winner Rory McIlroy that is commanding much of the attention at Oakmont.

Scheffler enters the U.S. Open in stellar form having secured three wins in his last four starts. His driving proficiency and unflappable temperament make him well suited to be in contention come Sunday.