Nico Hulkenberg raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans a decade ago when the Formula One calendar allowed it, and he came away a winner with Porsche.

The German could not do that now, with the 93rd edition of the French endurance race clashing with this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, where Hulkenberg, now 37, will be on the starting grid with Sauber.

There will be another overlap next year but even if there was not, Hulkenberg says trying to do both would be too much today.