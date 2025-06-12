The Indiana Pacers, fueled by a near triple-double from Tyrese Haliburton, outdueled the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Haliburton scored 22 points with nine rebounds and 11 assists to spearhead a tremendous collective effort that included a career playoff-high 27 points from reserve Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers' bench outscored the Thunder reserves 49-18, and Indiana wore down NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose 24 points included just three in the fourth quarter.