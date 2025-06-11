Novak Djokovic clearly takes tennis very seriously. The results speak for themselves: 24 Grand Slam titles, 40 ATP Masters 1000 trophies, seven year-end championships, and an Olympic gold medal.

Especially now that he’s in the twilight of his career, he also takes rest and recovery seriously.

Over his two decades at the top of the sport, the 38-year-old Serb has filled his personal toolbox with practices that help him become the best version of himself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. And now, Japan residents with deep pockets have a chance to replicate his wellness and longevity routines.