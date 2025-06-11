World Sumo Grand Slam was the moniker used by former yokozuna Hakuho to describe his next venture during a retirement press conference on Monday.
It’s a smart move to adopt a label used for golf and tennis majors that also evokes imagery of dynamic sumo finishes.
In addition to being instantly recognizable and easy to remember, World Sumo Grand Slam is a very catchy name.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.